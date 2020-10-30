Global  
 

Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Turkish search and rescue teams in Izmir lifted teenager Inci Okan out of the rubble of a devastated residence.View on euronews


Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir [Video]

Turkey earthquake: Rescue teams search for survivors in Izmir

Many buildings in Izmir province collapsed within seconds killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds.

Death toll reaches 38 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

 In all, around 100 people have been rescued since the earthquake, an official said.
Turkey earthquake: Search for survivors continues

 Rescuers workers have pulled people from the rubble in Izmir after Friday's powerful earthquake.
Toll from earthquake in western Turkey rises to 28

 Ankara: The number of deaths from the recent earthquake in western Turkey has climbed to 28, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday. Earlier in the day,..
Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors [Video]

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors

Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

 By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit..
Earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Early on Saturday, onlookers cheered as rescuers lifted teenager Inci Okan out of the rubble of a...
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake [Video]

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The..

Turkey Earthquake: rescuers search rubble of collapsed buildling [Video]

Turkey Earthquake: rescuers search rubble of collapsed buildling

Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey after an earthquake hit the region on Friday (October 30).

Rescuers search through rubble of collapsed building after earthquake strikes Turkey's coast [Video]

Rescuers search through rubble of collapsed building after earthquake strikes Turkey's coast

