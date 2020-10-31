Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Garner Grandma Emoji For Halloween

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Jennifer Garner Grandma Emoji For Halloween

Jennifer Garner Grandma Emoji For Halloween

Despite how different things are this year due to the pandemic, Jennifer Garner is kicking off Halloween 2020 on a strong note, and we couldn't love her more for it.

For her costume, the 48-year-old actor transformed into the grandma emoji — complete with faux wrinkles, glasses, and a poufy white wig.

"This Halloween I dressed up as my favorite emoji: ♥️.

To help her with the transformation, Garner enlisted her longtime makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who's been behind many of her past costumes.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jennifer Garner Dresses Up as the Grandma Emoji for Halloween 2020!

Jennifer Garner might have one of the cutest Halloween costumes this year! The 48-year-old actress...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Jennifer Garner Morphs From Grandma Emoji Back To Herself In Hilarious Halloween Video — Watch… https://t.co/ZepEQgYz7P 42 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Jennifer Garner Morphs From Grandma Emoji Back To Herself In Hilarious Halloween Video — Watch… https://t.co/eAggO2WfYs 46 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada #JenniferGarner is celebrating #Halloween2020 as her favourite #Emoji https://t.co/w5J0cOYUnJ 47 minutes ago

JLoNews

Jennifer Lopez News Jennifer Garner Dresses Up as the Grandma Emoji for Halloween 2020! https://t.co/7T0c2ycrL7 3 hours ago

yukanagomin

mjdyuka RT @JustJared: Jennifer Garner dressed up as the grandma emoji for Halloween and her video is the cutest - watch now! https://t.co/i1PZsvTm… 3 hours ago

AngelicFusion

Christine Fusion Hey everybody Jennifer Garner is the grandma emoji this year for #Halloween #Halloween 👇🏻👵🏻… https://t.co/d1UNWH2gGb 3 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jennifer Garner dressed up as the grandma emoji for Halloween and her video is the cutest - watch now! https://t.co/i1PZsvTmLp 4 hours ago

WeLoveAloeVera

We Love Aloe Vera Jennifer Garner Turned Into the Grandma Emoji for Halloween — See the Photos https://t.co/7FOvo3r1yU 5 hours ago