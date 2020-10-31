Jennifer Garner Grandma Emoji For Halloween
Despite how different things are this year due to the pandemic, Jennifer Garner is kicking off Halloween 2020 on a strong note, and we couldn't love her more for it.
For her costume, the 48-year-old actor transformed into the grandma emoji — complete with faux wrinkles, glasses, and a poufy white wig.
"This Halloween I dressed up as my favorite emoji: ♥️.
To help her with the transformation, Garner enlisted her longtime makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who's been behind many of her past costumes.