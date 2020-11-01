Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 days ago

Northwest soars, Heritage falls in schools' first final four appearances

Winning going and head to volleyball... northwest whitfield in its first ever final four appearance this morning!

Lady bruins defeated jefferson county 3 sets to 1 and head to the state for the first time in school history!!!

Northwest heads to cartersville saturday to play..... the winner of this game... heritage hosting marist -- numbers 1 and 2 in the region.

First final four for the generals as well... === marist's offense outdoing heritage in the first two sets, war eagles winning the second 25-14.

=== however, the generals finally getting in the groove in the third... great set to kallie cooper, who gets the kill... 2-1 heritage.

=== generals marching out in front early.

Freshman aallyah rodgers fires from the right side, puts the generals up by four.

== however, marist powers back from a five point deficit to win 25- 21... war eagles will play northwest whit for the title, saturday at 2:30.

Gordon lee swept