THE MIDNIGHT SKY Movie (2020) - George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:10s - Published
THE MIDNIGHT SKY Movie - George Clooney - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Our humanity always endures.

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Clooney also directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's acclaimed novel "Good Morning, Midnight." directed by George Clooney starring George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, Tiffany Boone, Tim Russ, Miriam Shor, Ethan Peck, Sophie Rundle release date December 23, 2020 (on Netflix)


