Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film

Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film

George Clooney has Felicity Jones' baby son to thank for making his new movie, The Midnight Sky, extra special, because her pregnancy news made him rethink the whole story.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

George Clooney George Clooney American actor, filmmaker, and activist

George Clooney Has Been Cutting His Own Hair with Flowbee for Years

 George Clooney's been on the DIY-haircut hype long before the pandemic hit -- but he's resorted to what many consider a gimmick product to do it ... and he's..
TMZ.com

George Clooney: Down to Earth

 The actor-director, who returns to the world of sci-fi with the post-apocalyptic thriller "The Midnight Sky," talks about how marriage and fatherhood has changed..
CBS News

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 11/29

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at what happens following the announcement of effective coronavirus vaccines. Plus: Seth Doane talks..
CBS News

Felicity Jones Felicity Jones English actress


The Midnight Sky The Midnight Sky Upcoming film by George Clooney


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road [Video]

Watch: In J&K, Army soldiers carry new mother on stretcher on snow-covered road

In a humanitarian gesture, Indian Army soldiers were seen helping a new mother in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. The woman was carried on a stretcher along a snow-covered road in Lolab. She was taken..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:12Published
Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended - GucciFest [Video]

Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended - GucciFest

GucciFest - Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended - Gucci ArtWalls - New Gucci ArtWalls and billboards around the world announce the premiere of ‘Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended’, the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Halal Love Story Movie [Video]

Halal Love Story Movie

Halal Love Story Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of friends attempt to make a 'halal' film that conforms to the guidelines and descriptions of an Islamic organization which they are a part..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:51Published