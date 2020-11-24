|
|
|
Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film
Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film
George Clooney has Felicity Jones' baby son to thank for making his new movie, The Midnight Sky, extra special, because her pregnancy news made him rethink the whole story.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Clooney: Down to Earth
The actor-director, who returns to the world of sci-fi with the post-apocalyptic thriller "The Midnight Sky," talks about how marriage and fatherhood has changed..
CBS News
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 11/29
Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at what happens following the announcement of effective coronavirus vaccines. Plus: Seth Doane talks..
CBS News
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended - GucciFest
GucciFest - Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended - Gucci ArtWalls - New Gucci ArtWalls and billboards around the world announce the premiere of ‘Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended’, the..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:30Published
|
Halal Love Story Movie
Halal Love Story Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A group of friends attempt to make a 'halal' film that conforms to the guidelines and descriptions of an Islamic organization which they are a part..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:51Published
|