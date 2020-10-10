Special birthday celebration in Houlka MS

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 weeks ago

Family and friends hosted a drive through celebration to wish James Davis a Happy Birthday on his 99th birthday.

A very special birthday celebration took place in houlka today..

James davis turned 99 years old!

The family usually has a big celebration for james,, but because of the coronavirus they did a drive through birthday celebration.

Family and friends drove through in antique cars, horses, and even carriages to wish james a happy birthday.

But as for james said he had more in mind for his special day.

To eat."

"i plan to sit here in this chair and watch these children.

That's one plan that i got, then i want something to eat."

Over 20 cars came through to see james on his birthday.