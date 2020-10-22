Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus police fire warning shots at protesters

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Belarus police fire warning shots at protesters

Belarus police fire warning shots at protesters

Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and started detaining protesters on Sunday (November 1) as thousands began to march in the capital Minsk to demand veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power.

Huge demonstrations have flooded the capital every weekend for 12 consecutive weeks, keeping up pressure on Lukashenko who has hung on despite the crisis and said he has no intention of quitting.

This week he partially closed Belarus's borders to the West, replaced his interior minister and said that any protesters who lay a hand on officers policing the protests should "at least leave without hands." There were at least two separate columns of protesters in Minsk, one of which numbered 20,000 people, the Nasha Niva newspaper reported.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Minsk Minsk Capital of Belarus

Belarus police fire warning shots [Video]

Belarus police fire warning shots

Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and started detaining protesters on Sunday (November 1) as thousands began to march in the capital Minsk to demand veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Belarus: Opposition says general strike underway as Lukashenko ignores call to resign [Video]

Belarus: Opposition says general strike underway as Lukashenko ignores call to resign

Hundreds of students have gathered outside universities in the capital Minsk clapping and chanting slogans.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:26Published

Belarus protest: Police 'fire stun grenades' at demonstrators in Minsk

 Belarusian police have fired stun grenades at protesters in the capital Minsk, hours ahead of an opposition deadline for President Alexander Lukashenko to..
WorldNews

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Belarus protests: The turtle 'anthem' protesters sing in Belarus

 How music has featured prominently in the protests calling for President Lukashenko to step down.
BBC News

Biden vows to back Belarus opposition in removing Lukashenko

 Joe Biden has voiced support for Belarus’s opposition in its general strike against President Alexander Lukashenko, saying the embattled leader’s reign was..
WorldNews

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe


Nasha Niva Nasha Niva


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus police fire stun grenades in attempt to disperse protesters in Minsk [Video]

Belarus police fire stun grenades in attempt to disperse protesters in Minsk

Protesters in Minsk fled as police forces began using stun grenades to disperse the crowds on Sunday (October 25).Footage shows hundreds fleeing as the stun grenades are set off in the background.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
Nigerian protesters run as gunfire rings out [Video]

Nigerian protesters run as gunfire rings out

Eyewitness footage captured protesters running from Lekki toll gate amid sounds of gunfire. Another video shot after nightfall showed people on a highway as more shots ring out.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published