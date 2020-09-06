Police fire warning shots in Belarus protests Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:23s - Published Police fire warning shots in Belarus protests Riot police fired warning shots and arrested more than 200 Belarusians who marched through Minsk on Sunday demanding veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power. Gloria Tso reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Belarus Police Fire Warning Shots, Detain Protesters Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and detained protesters in Minsk, Sunday...

VOA News - Published 6 hours ago







Tweets about this THREAT-CADRE, LLC Police fire warning shots as thousands protest in Belarus https://t.co/GJBFpllsLa 1 hour ago Stephanie J. Geosits RT @CP24: Demonstrators defy police warning shots in Belarus; 150 arrested https://t.co/vIAzeLsS0D https://t.co/ey0poWAQA6 2 hours ago SearchBeat.com Belarus protests: Police fire warning shots as tens of thousands flood Minsk streets https://t.co/kT0nhSfZPh 3 hours ago The Fighting Liberal Belarus protests: Police fire warning shots as tens of thousands flood Minsk streets https://t.co/3cGLBCLKYI 3 hours ago Imam Iswanto Belarus Police Fire Warning Shots, Detain Protesters: Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and detain… https://t.co/DrIejwYw33 3 hours ago Melisa_H RT @seattletimes: Thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital to demand the resignation of the country’s longtime… 3 hours ago Brian Beker RT @htTweets: Police fire warning shots as thousands protest in Belarus https://t.co/US07GMKA4G https://t.co/LvZ2CjQxCC 3 hours ago Hindustan Times Police fire warning shots as thousands protest in Belarus https://t.co/US07GMKA4G https://t.co/LvZ2CjQxCC 3 hours ago