Police fire warning shots in Belarus protests

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Police fire warning shots in Belarus protests

Police fire warning shots in Belarus protests

Riot police fired warning shots and arrested more than 200 Belarusians who marched through Minsk on Sunday demanding veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power.

Gloria Tso reports.


Belarus protests: How did we get here? [Video]

Belarus protests: How did we get here?

Hundreds of thousands of Belarusians have been protesting against the regime for seven weeks since a disputed presidential election took place on August 9.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published
Belarusians call for president to go despite warning [Video]

Belarusians call for president to go despite warning

Tens of thousands of people marched across the country on Sunday calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, in mass demonstrations that showed no sign of abating nearly a month after an election his opponents say was rigged.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Belarus police fire warning shots [Video]

Belarus police fire warning shots

Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and started detaining protesters on Sunday (November 1) as thousands began to march in the capital Minsk to demand veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Belarus police fire warning shots at protesters [Video]

Belarus police fire warning shots at protesters

Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and started detaining protesters on Sunday (November 1) as thousands began to march in the capital Minsk to demand veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

Belarus Forces Fire Tear Gas, Beat Demonstrators in Minsk

 Security forces in the Belarusian capital have fired warning shots and begun detaining participants on Sunday in the latest anti-government protest fueled by a..
WorldNews

Belarus Police Fire Warning Shots, Detain Protesters

Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and detained protesters in Minsk, Sunday...
VOA News - Published


Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes [Video]

Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes

Mass protests in Belarus drew huge crowds and a violent response from security forces on Sunday 25 October.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:31Published
Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest [Video]

Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest

The opposition has given Belarusian President Lukashenko an ultimatum: Resign by midnight or face a national strike.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Mass protests in Belarus as opposition threatens strikes [Video]

Mass protests in Belarus as opposition threatens strikes

The opposition has threatened a mass walkout by workers if President Alexander Lukashenko does not resign.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:55Published