Police fire warning shots in Belarus protests

Tens of thousands of people marched across the country on Sunday calling on President Alexander Lukashenko to step down, in mass demonstrations that showed no sign of abating nearly a month after an election his opponents say was rigged.
Police in Belarus fired warning shots into the air and started detaining protesters on Sunday (November 1) as thousands began to march in the capital Minsk to demand veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko leave power.
