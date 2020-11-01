THE WHITTLER movie - Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published THE WHITTLER movie - Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland THE WHITTLER movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With the help of a vengeful ghost, a young girl must rescue her parents from a brutal gang of rednecks who are robbing her parent's 200-year-old haunted inn. Director: Whit Whitman Writer: Whit Whitman Stars: Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland 0

