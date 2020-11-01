Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

THE WHITTLER movie - Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
THE WHITTLER movie - Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland

THE WHITTLER movie - Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland

THE WHITTLER movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With the help of a vengeful ghost, a young girl must rescue her parents from a brutal gang of rednecks who are robbing her parent's 200-year-old haunted inn.

Director: Whit Whitman Writer: Whit Whitman Stars: Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland


You Might Like