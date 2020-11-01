THE WHITTLER movie - Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland
THE WHITTLER movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With the help of a vengeful ghost, a young girl must rescue her parents from a brutal gang of rednecks who are robbing her parent's 200-year-old haunted inn.
Director: Whit Whitman Writer: Whit Whitman Stars: Al Snow, Catfish Cooley, John Wells, Sarah Cleveland