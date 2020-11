Attorney Steven Adams killed in hit-and-run Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:37s - Published 3 weeks ago Attorney Steven Adams killed in hit-and-run Police said 55-year-old Steven Adams, a one-time assistant Hamilton County prosecutor, had been biking on Eastern Avenue around 6:35 when an unknown driver struck him and drove away. 0

