Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

His Dark Materials - Behind the scenes - Bringing Daemons and Bears to Life

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 05:38s - Published
His Dark Materials - Behind the scenes - Bringing Daemons and Bears to Life

His Dark Materials - Behind the scenes - Bringing Daemons and Bears to Life

His Dark Materials - Behind the scenes - Bringing Daemons and Bears to Life See how the creatures in His Dark Materials are brought to life.

#HBO #HisDarkMaterials His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world.

Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy.

Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

His Dark Materials - Behind the scenes - Daemons, Dust, Alethiometer [Video]

His Dark Materials - Behind the scenes - Daemons, Dust, Alethiometer

His Dark Materials - Behind the scenes - Daemons, Dust, Alethiometer - HBO

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 08:03Published