Unity Surgical Center in Lafayette ranked number one Ambulatory Center in the state

News 18 spoke with healthcare workers at the center about what this means and why it's important.

Unity Surgical Center in Lafayette was recently ranked number one in the State of Indiana for being the best Ambulatory Center.

"we are really excited about that recognition.

This is the first year for ambulatory surgical centers to be ranked nationwide."

It was a collaboration through newsweek and a global marketing business forum.

Both organizations assembled the data using various criteria including quality of care, peer recommendation s and response to covid-19.

"unity surgical center is a multi- special facility.

We perform orthopedic, total joint and spine procedure."

An ambulatory center is an outpatient facility that performs surgical procedures same day and patients are able to go home the same day of their surgery in the comfort of their own homes.

Administrator and director at unity surgical center says it's being ranked number one in the state is really exciting for our community "this is a statewide ranking so as agery center there's over 130 just in the state of indiana and to be ranked number and to be ranked number one i think is just a real celebration and recognition of the strong team that we have here at unity surgical center."

Orthopedic surgeon at unity surgical center dan daluga says it's an honor but he wasn't surprised.

"our staff here is is second to none the people are combined with talent, compassion and they just know how to take care of people."

Daluga says he hopes this ranking will increase the comfort level for current and future patients.

"i mean surgery is always a time of feeling nervous and tense but if you are going to a place that's ranked number one i mean that's got to make you feel good and make you feel more comfortable about undergoing a procedure."

In lafayette, marvin bills news 18.

Unity surgical center has about 40 surgeons that perform procedures and surgeries.

