11pm 2020 Election 11.01.2020

Begin to take a closer look at some of the top races in kentucky.....for the u-s senate seat eyes around the nation watching... abc 36's cody adams begins tonight's team coverage...he spoke with both sen.

Mitch mcconnell and amy mcgrath and has a preview of their conversation.

Mcgrath ### arguably the biggest race in the commonwealth is the race for the u.s. senate seat.

6 term incumbent and senate majority leader mitch mcconnell mcconnell: i help kentucky punch above their weight.

Facing off with democratic challenger and rising political star amy mcgrath.

Mcgrath: i haven't been in washington 36 years.

I talked with both candidates ahead of the big race.

We discussed everything from how to handle the pandemic to what their favorite dessert is.

Tune in monday as we tackle the issues and learn more about the candidates ahead of tuesday's election.

Meanwhile, abc 36's erica bivens gives us a side by side look at kentucky's 6th congressional at kentucky's 6th congressional district candidates: incumbent republican andy barr...and democrat josh hicks.

### "you've likely seen the attack ad's... nat "why are nancy pelosi's allies bankrolling josh hicks campaign?""andy barr is saying he'll always protect people with preexisting conditions but i can't let a lie as dangerous as that stand..."

"two 'very' different candidates in the race for kentucky's 6th congressional district.."

Nat so we sat down with josh hicks and andy barr to get their thoughts about the race so far... nat "i wanna get into the attack ads, very heated so far from what i've seen.

Your thoughts?"

Andy barr: well look i think it's legitimate to point out the differences between the candidates.

Elections are about choices.

But i'm also proud of the fact that during the course of this campaign we've spent well over a million dollars in touting our accomplishments as the representative of this district."

Josh hicks: "when that kind of money starts being thrown around, your voice can get drowned out.

And the on the ground problems that you have can be ignored in some rush to satisfy whoever it was that pumped that much money into your race."

Erica bivens, @ericabivens: the two had a lot more to say about each other -- and also themselves.

Tune in monday for the full report..

In studio, erica bivens, abc 36 news.

Also...this year... it's evident racial justice and equality is on the forefront of many voter's minds...especially in kentucky.

I talked with kentucky's only female black legislator about how the black lives matter movement has impacted this election year.

### "nat pop in louisville" louisville....lexingt on..

And nationwide.

Demonstrators saying her name... "breonna taylor breonna taylor" "attica scott: yes, racial justice is on the ballot."

Kentucky representative attica scott has been active in louisville protests calling for justice for breonna taylor...scott says demonstrators she's talked to are doing more than chanting in the streets.

"scott: i also believe that as we're seeing right now people are turning protests into advocacy for public policy" back in the primary....kentucky representative charles booker honed in on that...joining protesters on the ground...calling protests an uprising.

"scott: i truly believe that representative booker's campaign during the primary help to get us where we are today he really pushed every candidate who was on the ballot for the senate seat to represent kentucky in dc, to think about what does it mean to show up for racial justice?

What does it mean to center black lives?

What does it mean to have a racial justice agenda?

And so even though he's not on the ballot....that influence is still felt, it's still clear that we're still pushing and asking what's your agenda?"

Scott saying while neither candidate on this ballot amy mcgrath or senator mitch mcconnell matched booker's commitment to racial justice...whoever wins will be held accountable.

" nat pop" representative scott says she's not ignoring her heart and her values this election.

Scott: "my vision is for a better country for all of us.

I want to see another united states i want to see another kentucky i want to see another lexington and louisville, and that's only going to happen when we get people in office who care about all of our humanity,".

