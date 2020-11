State of 208: I-84 expansion nears completion; New construction moves west towards Caldwell Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:24s - Published 6 minutes ago State of 208: I-84 expansion nears completion; New construction moves west towards Caldwell Just when commuters were seeing the light at the end of the tunnel on the I-84 expansion project in Nampa, we now have to prepare ourselves for construction that will move west all the way to Caldwell. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this