Crock of Gold A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan Documentary Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:11s - Published Crock of Gold A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan Documentary Movie Crock of Gold A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: CROCK OF GOLD – A FEW ROUNDS WITH SHANE MACGOWAN deep dives into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock. Featuring unseen archival footage from the band and MacGowan’s family, as well as animation from legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman, Julien Temple’s rollicking love letter spotlights the iconic frontman up to his 60th birthday celebration, where singers, movie stars and rock ’n’ roll outlaws gather to celebrate the man and his legacy. Available everywhere December 4th. Directed by Julien Temple 0

