The Conjuring 3 The Devil Made Me Do It Movie (2021) - First Look

The Conjuring 3 The Devil Made Me Do It Movie - Official First Look - Plot synopsis: A chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

Director: Michael Chaves Writers: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, James Wan Stars: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Julian Hilliard