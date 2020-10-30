Global  
 

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner alleges YouTuber of criminal conspiracy, files complaint

Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, filed a police complaint against Gaurav Wasan (who first shot his video and funds raised to help his wife and him.

He alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan.

Baba Ka Dhaba received immense love from people after his video showing plight went viral.

The video was recorded by Gaurav Wasan, a YouTuber.


