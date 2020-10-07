Global  
 

SOS Vote: Secretary of State Says Don't Wait Vote Early

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
### state and local officials have been sounding the alarm for two weeks because not enough people are voting early in lexington.

Secretary adams has been critical of fayette county for only having eight voting locations.

His biggest concern with not enough people voting early is the county isn't adding any more polling locations on election day..

And the sites haven't been busy.

County clerk don blevins...couldn't give an exact number of how many more early voters are needed...he just says "as many as possible".

Secretary adams"we are trying to avoid a public health crisis.

We are certainly trying to avoid voter inconvenience.

We are enouraging voters we know they're gonna vote but do it today, or tomorrow, or monday if you possibly can."

Ots bullets:left no last day early voting -open 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

..

-need id, mask -govoteky.com - ... polling sites in lexington -- open at 8:30 this morning..

Until 4 today.

You'll need to wear a mask..and bring an i-d... if you don't personally know an election officer who can identify you.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked..by six tomorrow night.

L3: election 2020 white judge orders




