U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden 's victory over President Donald Trump.

Pompeo's remarks came as world leaders began calling President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election win.

He promised a "smooth transition" — to a second Trump administration — and then then went on to say a successful transition would take place.

Mike Pompeo

President Trump meanwhile tweeted he would ultimately win the race that he has been projected to lose.

