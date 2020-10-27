Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term

Pompeo: There will be 'smooth transition' to 'second' Trump term

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence in a post-election transition in the United States and that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo Expresses US Support for Greek Positions in a Letter to FM Dendias

 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday sent a letter to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, expressing US support for Greek positions and..
WorldNews
Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson [Video]

Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson

After the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue between India and US in New Delhi, the Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said the India-US relations go beyond political parties and that the bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC will remain important irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections. "It's incredibly important for Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper to go to India, and have this 2+2 (dialogue). Our relationship between the United States and India has been around for very long time and will be around for decades and much longer in the future. The relationship goes beyond political parties...We believe that the values that bind us together will be important for whoever wins this presidential election," Ortagus told ANI on October 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Pompeo slams ‘predator’ China on Sri Lanka trip [Video]

Pompeo slams ‘predator’ China on Sri Lanka trip

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his comments after talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on security cooperation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh [Video]

Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh

One of the highlights of the latest edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue was the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. The pact, signed during the visit of US Secretaries of State and Defence - Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper - to meet their Indian counterparts - Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh - in Delhi, will provide Indian forces sensitive data from American military satellites. This is being pegged as a major boost for India amid the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Air Marshal Dhiraj Kukreja (retd) and former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal help decode the significance of this agreement in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:01Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Senate committee’s budget for lunar landers falls short of NASA request

 Senate appropriators are proposing to allocate $1 billion to NASA next year for the construction of new lunar landers to take humans to the surface of the Moon..
The Verge

US election: Donald Trump could pardon himself

 Donald Trump's last days in office could be used to grant himself a pardon – an act no other sitting president has ever attempted but one Trump himself has..
New Zealand Herald
The legal woes citizen Trump may face [Video]

The legal woes citizen Trump may face

[NFA] With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen when he loses the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a sitting president. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo says 'there will be smooth transition to second Trump administration'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said "there will be a smooth transition to our second Trump...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results [Video]

Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results

During a press conference, Secretary Mike Pompeo said there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and did not mention President-elect Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:35Published
The Mooch Dishes on President Trump's Election Prospects [Video]

The Mooch Dishes on President Trump's Election Prospects

Ahead of Tuesday's election, Cheddar's Baker Machado had a one-on-one former White House communication director, Anthony Scaramucci. The pair discuss election prospects for President Trump and the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:21Published
President Trump Faces Unlikely Success For Another Term. Expert Says [Video]

President Trump Faces Unlikely Success For Another Term. Expert Says

Some Republicans are holding onto hope that President Donald Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud will win him a second term.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:49Published