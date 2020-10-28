Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

POMPEO: "We must count every legal vote." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday joined other top-ranking Republicans, refusing to acknowledge the results of the election days after the race was called for Democrat Joe Biden and providing oxygen to President Donald Trump's desperate effort to somehow stay in office for a second term.

REPORTER: "Is the State Department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team and, if not, at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition or pose a risk to national security?" POMPEO: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.

Right?

We're ready.

The world is watching what's taking place here.

We're going to count all the votes.

When the process is complete, there'll be electors selected, There's a process, the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.

The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who's in office on Jan.

20th, a minute after noon, will also be successful." The country's top diplomat appeared to reject Biden's victory, even as world leaders from Britain, Germany and France all called President-elect Biden to congratulate him on his win.

REPORTER: "Should foreign leaders not be calling..." POMPEO: "We're in good shape." REPORTER: "...President-elect Biden?" POMPEO: "Yeah." But Trump is not giving up, vowing to push ahead with longshot legal challenges to his election loss, as he makes sweeping claims of widespread election fraud, for which he has offered no evidence.

On Monday, the leading Republican in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also failed to acknowledge Biden's victory.

MCCONNELL ON TUESDAY: "No reason for alarm." On Tuesday, McConnell reiterated his support for Trump to pursue lawsuits.

MCCONNELL: "Anyone who's running for office can exhaust concerns about counting in any court of appropriate jurisdiction." Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General William Barr -- who met with McConnell privately on Monday -- has told federal prosecutors to "pursue substantial allegations" of voting irregularities and the counting of ballots.

In Pennsylvania, Republican state lawmakers called for an audit of results in the state that on Saturday pushed Biden above more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College that he needed to win the presidency.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Biden: Trump refusal to concede 'an embarrassment'

 President Trump meanwhile tweeted he would ultimately win the race that he has been projected to lose.
BBC News

Biden: Vaccine process must be grounded in science and fully transparent

 President-elect Joe Biden is welcoming the progress being made toward a coronavirus vaccine, but said the process must be transparent to ensure confidence and..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US plans sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE in $23 billion arms deal

 The Trump administration formally notified Congress on Tuesday (US time) that it plans to sell 50 stealth F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part..
New Zealand Herald

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election

 He promised a "smooth transition" — to a second Trump administration — and then then went on to say a successful transition would take place.
CBS News

Despite election results showing Biden win, Pompeo said he expects 'transition to a second Trump administration'

 Pompeo's remarks came as world leaders began calling President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election win.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senate Dems push for 'comprehensive' COVID bill

 Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in preparation for the Biden administration, particularly the president-elect's immediate roll out of a sweeping COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Democrat Cal Cunningham concedes North Carolina Senate race

 Democrat Cal Cunningham said he had called Republican Thom Tillis to concede the Senate election.
CBS News

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

AP Top Stories November 10 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 10th: McConnell says no alarm as Trump continues legal challenges to election; Eta squats off western Cuba; Supreme Court..
USATODAY.com
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm' [Video]

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the Electoral College will determine the winner."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published
Biden team considers legal action to begin transition [Video]

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump in last week’s election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition [Video]

America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition

"In the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted any illegal ballots, must not be counted. And President Trump is 100 per cent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:18Published

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Secretary of State enters post-election fray as Republicans fight transition

 The Trump Administration has thrown the presidential transition into tumult.US President Donald Trump is blocking government officials from cooperating with..
New Zealand Herald

Worst outrage yet: Barr enlists Justice to advance Trump's baseless election fraud claims

 Barr cannot be allowed to pervert the justice system to help Trump. This isn't about rooting out 'election fraud.' It's about using DOJ as a political..
USATODAY.com

DoJ officials condemn Barr's approval of voter fraud inquires without evidence

 Current and former US Department of Justice (DoJ) officials have reacted with anger and dismay to the latest move in support of Donald Trump by William Barr, the..
WorldNews

Barr gives boost to Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

 Attorney General William Barr has given President Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud a boost by allowing prosecutors to go around long-standing..
CBS News

United States Department of State United States Department of State United States federal executive department responsible for foreign affairs

U.S. Diplomat Coughs Online, and European Allies Wonder if They Were Exposed

 A senior State Department official who tested positive for the coronavirus after a trip to Europe has angered other diplomats and irritated foreign officials..
NYTimes.com
We need India, cannot face global challenges alone: US State Dept Spokesperson [Video]

We need India, cannot face global challenges alone: US State Dept Spokesperson

India has really emerged on the world stage and has become an important global player, said Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, adding that US needs India to face the emerging global challenges including China. "We welcome the fact that India is now such an important global player. There are many global challenges that the US faces, we cannot face them alone. We need India, we need the partnership," Ortagus told ANI on October 28 after the successful conclusion of the third 2+2 dialogue between the two countries in New Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson [Video]

Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson

After the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue between India and US in New Delhi, the Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said the India-US relations go beyond political parties and that the bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC will remain important irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections. "It's incredibly important for Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper to go to India, and have this 2+2 (dialogue). Our relationship between the United States and India has been around for very long time and will be around for decades and much longer in the future. The relationship goes beyond political parties...We believe that the values that bind us together will be important for whoever wins this presidential election," Ortagus told ANI on October 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

National pollster goes viral over 'dream' US cabinet featuring Republicans

 Previously published on The Spinoff David Farrar (not Farrier) is a pollster for the National Party. Today, he's being tweeted by Patricia Arquette. Stewart..
New Zealand Herald

Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance

 Promising "we're going to get right to work," United States President-elect Joe Biden fought to confront the nation's competing crises — and fierce Republican..
New Zealand Herald

Harris, Biden slam Trump admin. over health care

 President-elect Joe Biden says that the Republican-backed challenge to the ACA is cruel and needlessly divisive. But he's promising that, regardless of the..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Extra Extra: What Is Trump's Endgame With The False Election Narrative?

Because you kind of miss small talk, check out today's end-of-day links: Biden calls Trump refusal to...
Gothamist - Published

Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Sky News


Celebs React to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Shocking Claim That Trump Will Have a Second Term Despite Losing Election

Celebrities, journalists and politicians are reacting to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s shocking...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’ [Video]

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’. During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’ [Video]

Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’

President-elect Joe Biden says the White House’s refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is “not of much consequence.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published
Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results [Video]

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell declared on the Senate floor that "no states have yet certified their election results".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:03Published