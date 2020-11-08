'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


Biden calls Trump's refusal to concede "an embarrassment"

 President-elect Biden discussed plans for his presidency with four leaders of America's closest allies. This comes as Mr. Biden said the transition to his new..
CBS News

Biden and the economy: What it means for you wallet

 The incoming Biden administration will face a host of economic challenges — COVID-19 and partisan politics won't help.
CBS News
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Pentagon upheaval in Trump's final weeks in office

 President Trump's firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper by tweet was just the beginning.
CBS News

Trump refuses to concede election, makes baseless ballot counting claims

 President Trump is still refusing to concede the election, firing off baseless tweets from behind the walls of the White House, claiming he'll still win, and..
CBS News

Supreme Court may uphold Affordable Care Act in latest challenge

 Republicans are hoping the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act once and for all, but it appears that former President..
CBS News

National pollster goes viral over 'dream' US cabinet featuring Republicans

 Previously published on The Spinoff David Farrar (not Farrier) is a pollster for the National Party. Today, he's being tweeted by Patricia Arquette. Stewart..
New Zealand Herald

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political' [Video]

Biden forms task force, says masks not 'political'

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday (Nov. 9) announced his new coronavirus task force, hailed Pfizer's progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine and implored Americans to wear masks by appealing to their patriotism. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80 [Video]

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80

“Jeopardy!” game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Biden says ‘nothing going to stop’ transition of power

President-elect Joe Biden says “nothing is going to stop” his administration moving forward,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Joe Biden says transition will move on, despite Trump's refusal to concede

President-elect Joe Biden said that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the US government,...
SBS - Published