Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We're more than double' prior surge -Omaha nurse

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:32s - Published
'We're more than double' prior surge -Omaha nurse

'We're more than double' prior surge -Omaha nurse

[NFA] Ten months into America’s worst health crisis in a century, and as COVID-19 cases surge worse than ever, the country’s front line workers are fighting misinformation, resistance to restrictions and general pandemic fatigue.

And they're speaking out.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Exhausted.

Overworked.

Afraid.

Ten months into America’s worst health crisis in a century, the country’s front line workers – from California to New Jersey – are under intense strain as COVID-19 cases surge worse than ever, fighting misinformation, resistance to restrictions and general pandemic fatigue.

And, they're speaking out.

Emma Nohr is a COVID ICU nurse in Omaha.

"When we had our surge back in May, we were tired, we were exhausted and we thought, 'Wow, I don't know how this could really get much worse.'

And fast forward to now to this week.

And the surge that we thought we were having then was really nothing compared to what we're experiencing now.

We're more than double where we were." Nebraska’s Republican governor Pete Ricketts – quarantined after being exposed to the virus more than a week ago – issued new restrictions on Monday, which saw the state’s highest one-day increase in cases.

Omaha COVID ICU Nurse Lacie Gooch said her hospital has ten COVID units – one of them reserved for terminal cases.

"I have seen so many emergent intubations.

I’ve seen people more sick than I've ever seen in my life, and they just drop so fast." With 40 U.S. states reporting a record rise in coronavirus cases in November – and 20 seeing a record number of deaths – top U.S. health groups on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to share all critical information related to COVID-19 with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, the heads of the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association said that real-time data on therapeutics, testing supplies, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hospital bed capacity and workforce availability needs to be shared with Biden’s staff in order to (quote) “save countless lives.” Their letter comes a day after Biden himself said that Trump’s failure to concede the election and begin a smooth transfer of power could mean… U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: “More people may die.” Back in Omaha, COVID nurse Lacie Gooch has a strong message for the public: "Please take it seriously.

Wear your mask.

And I hope I don't see you here."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Omaha, Nebraska Omaha, Nebraska City in Nebraska, United States

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer [Video]

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

A white bar owner charged last week in the May shooting of a Black man during a night of civil unrest in Omaha, Nebraska, has taken his own life in Oregon, where he had been staying after the incident, his attorney says.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls [Video]

Biden names top White House aides as Trump stonewalls

[NFA] It's been 10 days since the race was called for Biden, and there has been no concession speech from Donald Trump. Still, the former vice president presses ahead with his transition to the White House. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:23Published

Trump Plan to Sell Arctic Oil Leases Will Face Challenges

 If lease sales happen in the final days of the Trump administration, they may face disputes in court or could be reversed by the Biden administration.
NYTimes.com

Biden transition: Harris returns to Senate for first time since becoming VP-elect

 Senator Kamala Harris has returned to the Capitol for the first time as United States Vice-President-elect.Harris voted against Judy Shelton, a controversial..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Virtual ways to donate and help families during the pandemic this holiday season [Video]

Virtual ways to donate and help families during the pandemic this holiday season

Fewer people are venturing out to stores and are shopping online. They’re also not carrying as much cash on them. It’s why you can take the red kettle challenge and become a virtual red kettle bell ringer — a concept that’s becoming more popular in the age of COVID.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:02Published

TIN reveals NZ's largest tech exporters - and the fastest growing

 Covid slowed the growth of New Zealand's tech industry, according to an annual report that ranks our largest and fastest-growing exporters in the sector.TIN..
New Zealand Herald

World could face 'hunger pandemic' in 2021, World Food Programme head warns

 If you thought 2020 was bad, brace yourself for 2021 – experts say things are about to get much worse, with an even more deadly pandemic about to hit...
New Zealand Herald

Pete Ricketts Pete Ricketts 40th Governor of Nebraska


California California State of the United States of America

The electric car industry now has its own lobbying group

 Photo by DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla, Uber, Rivian, Lucid Motors, and others have joined forces to create a new lobbying group for..
The Verge

11/17: CBSN AM

 Dozens of states impose new restrictions; California implements new coronavirus restrictions
CBS News

In California: Newsom orders emergency shutdowns as virus surges; Airbnb to go public

 Plus: State wins Innovation Award, Thanksgiving travel not advised and ski season begins
 
USATODAY.com

New Jersey New Jersey State of the United States of America

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

NJ sets new gathering limits amid virus spike

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday both indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be lowered due to a virus spike ahead of the winter holidays. The new..
USATODAY.com

Her daughter is sick. She's caring for her grandchild. Now this New Jersey woman faces deportation, too.

 In July, Luz Vanegas' daughter suffered brain damage while giving birth. Then the government said she would have to leave the country.
 
USATODAY.com

Intensive care unit Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine

‘Increasing ICU beds to 6,000, doubling daily Covid testing in Delhi’: Centre [Video]

‘Increasing ICU beds to 6,000, doubling daily Covid testing in Delhi’: Centre

Centre on Tuesday briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, spoke on increasing the number of ICU beds in Delhi. Paul also spoke on increasing the number of testing in Delhi as cases rise in the national capital. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Centre’s SOPs will be followed outside containment zones in Delhi. Dr VK Paul said there are five vaccine candidates under different clinical trials in India currently. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:06Published
COVID-19: ICU beds will be increased in Delhi in next few days, informs centre [Video]

COVID-19: ICU beds will be increased in Delhi in next few days, informs centre

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increasing in Delhi from last few days, Central government on November 17 announced to increase ICU beds in next few days. While addressing media persons in Delhi, NITI Aayog member, VK Paul said, "3500 ICU beds are available in Delhi now. It will be increased to 6000 ICU beds in next few days." "House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi. This will also be done in other vulnerable zones. Total 7000-8000 teams will be put on this," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden [Video]

More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden [Video]

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published