BIDEN TRANSITION

president trump admits on twitter that joe biden won the election

- and an explosion of cornonavirus cases.

:39 :59 "he won."

Words the world has been waiting to hear from president trump: ("nbc meet the press") super burned in (sot: gov.

Asa hutchinson/ (r) arkansas :06-:08) "i think that's a start of an acknowledgement."

But followed by multiple, disputed claims of election fraud declaring "i concede nothing" and: "i won the election."

President obama's advice on 60 minutes.

("cbs/60 minutes") super burned in (sot: fmr. president barack obama/ no super :20-:28) "if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it's time for you to do the same thing."

But the administration is still blocking joe biden's access to intelligence briefings and his team isn't authorized to work with the government on vaccine distribution.

("nbc meet the press") super burned in (sot: ron klain/ white house chief of staff for biden :39-:47) "we need to be talking to them as quickly as possible.

You know, it's great to have a vaccine.

But vaccines don't save lives.

Vaccinations save lives."

One of the president's top coronavirus advisers agrees.

("cnn state of the union") super burned in (sot: dr. anthony fauci/ niaid :50-:53) "of course it would be better if we could start working with them."

11 million americans have been infected with covid-19, and that number is growing daily.

("nbc meet the press") super burned in (sot: dr. michael osterholm/ biden covid advisory board :59-1:04) "we are in a very dangerous period, the most dangerous public health period since 1918."

Democrats are pushing senate majority leader mitch mcconnell to approve relief.

(sot: senate minority leader chuck schumer/ (d) new york 1:09-1:12) "no more stomping your feet.

Get something done."

