Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure a smooth presidential transition.


Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

AP Top Stories November 11 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 11th: Biden downplays White House transition dispute; Pompeo says State Dept. will be ready for whomever becomes..
USATODAY.com
Pompeo pledges 'smooth transition' to Trump or Biden [Video]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there will be a 'smooth transition'to either Trump or Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Pompeo announces a visit to Israel, Gulf countries

 WASHINGTON - United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will travel to seven countries, including Israel, the State Department announced on Tuesday. Pompeo..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Forms PAC in Effort To Hold on To GOP [Video]

The political action committee (PAC) was formed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick offers up to $1 million for information on 'voter fraud'

 A flurry of lawsuits have failed to gain traction for Trump, in part because judges have noted a lack of evidence of actual fraud.
USATODAY.com

Defiant Pompeo predicts 'smooth transition' to a 2nd Trump administration

A defiant Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted a “smooth transition” to a second...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteNPRSky NewsBusiness InsiderUSATODAY.comCBC.ca


Celebs React to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Shocking Claim That Trump Will Have a Second Term Despite Losing Election

Celebrities, journalists and politicians are reacting to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s shocking...
Just Jared - Published

Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration;' then softens tone on transition

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence on Tuesday that once every "legal" vote was...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Sky NewsFOXNews.com



Biden Calls Trump's Refusal To Concede 'An Embarrassment' [Video]

President-elect Biden discussed plans for his presidency with four leaders of America's closest allies. This comes as Mr. Biden said the transition to his new administration is moving forward, despite..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:26Published
Transition in turmoil [Video]

No cooperation by Trump Administration

Credit: KIMTPublished
Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence [Video]

Natalie Brand reports on Trump Administration continuing legal battle to overturn election results (11-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published