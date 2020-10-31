Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:29s - Published
'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: “We are already beginning the transition.

We’re well underway.” U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said that nothing would stop the transfer of power as he prepares to enter the White House in January, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that the election was marred by fraud.

BIDEN: "We're going to be moving along, in a consistent manner, putting together our administration, the White House, and reviewing who we're going to pick for the Cabinet positions, and nothing's going to stop that." This, as some senior Republicans have also sought to sow doubt about the outcome of the election.

Among them, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who backed Trump’s right to launch a legal challenge to Biden’s victory in several battleground states.

BIDEN: “I think that the whole Republican party has been put in a position, with a few exceptions, of uh, um, [pause] being um, mildly intimated by the sitting president.” And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted a "second Trump administration" - a comment at odds with congratulatory phone calls between Biden and the leaders of Britain, Germany, Ireland and France.

Biden was asked by a reporter whether he would take legal action to gain access to classified information and other documents that are normally transferred during this time but that the Trump administration is withholding.

BIDEN: “I don’t see a need for legal action, quite frankly.

I think the legal action is, you’re seeing it play out – the action’s he’s taking – and so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made by the president or Secretary of State Pompeo.

[laughs] Secretary of State Pompeo.” Biden called Trump’s failure to concede the election an “embarrassment” that would not help Trump’s legacy.

Biden won the election by securing more than the required 270 votes in the Electoral College – and also won the popular vote by more than 4 million votes.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll out Tuesday found that nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognize Biden as the winner of the presidential election.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Biden and the economy: What it means for you wallet

 The incoming Biden administration will face a host of economic challenges — COVID-19 and partisan politics won't help.
CBS News
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published

Biden: Trump refusal to concede 'an embarrassment'

 President Trump meanwhile tweeted he would ultimately win the race that he has been projected to lose.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump refuses to concede election, makes baseless ballot counting claims

 President Trump is still refusing to concede the election, firing off baseless tweets from behind the walls of the White House, claiming he'll still win, and..
CBS News

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election

 He promised a "smooth transition" — to a second Trump administration — and then then went on to say a successful transition would take place.
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Supreme Court may uphold Affordable Care Act in latest challenge

 Republicans are hoping the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will end the Affordable Care Act once and for all, but it appears that former President..
CBS News

National pollster goes viral over 'dream' US cabinet featuring Republicans

 Previously published on The Spinoff David Farrar (not Farrier) is a pollster for the National Party. Today, he's being tweeted by Patricia Arquette. Stewart..
New Zealand Herald

Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance

 Promising "we're going to get right to work," United States President-elect Joe Biden fought to confront the nation's competing crises — and fierce Republican..
New Zealand Herald

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

AP Top Stories November 10 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 10th: McConnell says no alarm as Trump continues legal challenges to election; Eta squats off western Cuba; Supreme Court..
USATODAY.com
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm' [Video]

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the Electoral College will determine the winner."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published
Biden team considers legal action to begin transition [Video]

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump in last week’s election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

US election: On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House

 On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House.It was an awkward situation to say the least. The two men were..
New Zealand Herald

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election [Video]

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Residents and relatives of US president-elect Joe Biden begin celebrating theresults of the US election in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co Mayo, Ireland.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Joe Biden: Meet the Irish cousins cheering on the president-elect

 "Joe Biden told me: 'I'll be back as president.' Please God he will." Irish plumber Joe Blewitt has more reason than most to cheer a Democratic victory in the US..
WorldNews

Stuxnet, Archbishop of Dublin, Redshirting

 First, the Stuxnet computer virus has officials asking if U.S. infrastructure is safe; Then, the sex abuse crisis in Ireland has turned the archbishop of Dublin..
CBS News
Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris [Video]

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Cabinet of the United States Cabinet of the United States Advisory body to the president of the United States

Related news from verified sources

Biden says ‘nothing going to stop’ transition of power

President-elect Joe Biden says “nothing is going to stop” his administration moving forward,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Joe Biden says transition will move on, despite Trump's refusal to concede

President-elect Joe Biden said that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the US government,...
SBS - Published