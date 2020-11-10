Pompeo pledges 'smooth transition' to Trump or Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took a indirect swipe at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's policy on the Amazon rainforest on Tuesday, and said people needed to stop being 'sissies' about the coronavirus. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.