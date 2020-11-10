Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo pledges 'smooth transition' to Trump or Biden

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Pompeo pledges 'smooth transition' to Trump or Biden

Pompeo pledges 'smooth transition' to Trump or Biden

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there will be a 'smooth transition'to either Trump or Biden.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden [Video]

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was marred by fraud and some of his Republican allies back investigations. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:29Published
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday voiced confidence that once every "legal" vote was counted, it would lead to a "second Trump administration," appearing to reject Democratic challenger Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Donald Trump will be removed from 'cloak of immunity' when he leaves office, legal experts claim

 While US President Donald Trump continues to rail against the election result which saw him lose to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it could be that his own legal..
New Zealand Herald
Brazil's president takes indirect swipe at Biden [Video]

Brazil's president takes indirect swipe at Biden

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took a indirect swipe at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's policy on the Amazon rainforest on Tuesday, and said people needed to stop being 'sissies' about the coronavirus. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Australia can't rely on Joe Biden to reset its relationship with China, former ambassador says

 Former ambassador to China Geoff Raby has warned Australia can't rely on a Biden presidency alone to reset increasingly strained ties with Beijing.
SBS

US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - poll

 Nearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Republican Governor blasts Trump's 'dangerous' actions

 It seems that even some Republicans are growing doubtful about Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, with one governor even slamming the President's unwillingness..
New Zealand Herald

After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs

 A day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Pompeo: US ready for transition to 2nd Trump term

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week's presidential election, saying...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxSky NewsFOXNews.comMediaiteNPR


Celebs React to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Shocking Claim That Trump Will Have a Second Term Despite Losing Election

Celebrities, journalists and politicians are reacting to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s shocking...
Just Jared - Published

Pompeo says there will be a 'smooth transition' into a 2nd Trump administration as the president continues to reject the 2020 election results

Pompeo's comments sparked outrage on social media, and many did not appear to interpret his reference...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NPR



Related videos from verified sources

Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence [Video]

Biden Team Pushes Forward With Transition Despite Trump Resistence

Natalie Brand reports on Trump Administration continuing legal battle to overturn election results (11-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published
AXIOS on HBO - Valerie Biden Owens on Joe Biden Forgiving Donald Trump [Video]

AXIOS on HBO - Valerie Biden Owens on Joe Biden Forgiving Donald Trump

AXIOS on HBO - Valerie Biden Owens on Joe Biden Forgiving Trump Sister and advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, considers the value of forgiving Donald Trump’s past behavior...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:51Published
President-elect Biden calls for unity during transition [Video]

President-elect Biden calls for unity during transition

President-elect Biden has been holding daily briefings since being the projected winner of the election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:11Published