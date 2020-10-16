More 'may die' if Trump blocks COVID plans -Biden

Global  
 

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, and he urged Congress to pass new relief legislation.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

REPORTER, OFF CAMERA: “What do you see as the biggest threat to your transition right now given President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to obstruct and delay a smooth transfer of power?” U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: “More people may die.” U.S. President-elect Joe Biden issued a dire warning Monday when asked about the possible consequences of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election and share his administration’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans to help combat the pandemic.

“If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month, month and a half.

And so it’s important that it be done now.” Biden advanced plans for his upcoming presidency by meeting with top CEOs and labor leaders on Monday, including the heads of General Motors, Microsoft, Target and

Class="kln">Gap.

This, as Trump once again falsely tweeted that he had won the election while continuing to block his administration from working with the Biden transition team.

"I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started." Biden also urged Congress to immediately pass coronavirus relief legislation.

“Now.

Not tomorrow – now.

And the idea the president is still playing golf and not doing anything about it is beyond my comprehension.

You’d think he’d at least want to go off on a positive note.” Trump has made no headway so far with lawsuits challenging election results in multiple states.

And, in comments to the Global Security Forum that aired Monday, Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, broke from the Trump party line by saying he was prepared to ensure a smooth transition to Biden's team.

“Look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look like that now, we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council, there's no question about it." Biden beat Trump by the same 306-232 margin in the Electoral College that prompted Trump to proclaim a "landslide" victory in 2016.

Biden also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes.




