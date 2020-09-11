11-09-2020 for Bri

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

We have reached a very dangerous phase in the pandemic spread of covid cases and how rochester is protecting the homeless community.

... a plan to tackle covid?

"*1.

What president elect joe biden is focusing on when he takes office in january./// ?after a dry and above average first week, i'm tracking the return of wet wintry weather for the 2nd week of november.

I'll tell you when sunshine looks to make a comeback./// coronavirus kimt news three first at 4 starts right now.

Coronavirus good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 first at 4.

I'm katie lange today the city of rochester is moving it's "severe risk of covid?

"*19 spread" dial from high to severe.

You can see behind me the dial is now in this red zone?

"*?

"* indicatin severity of the spread.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us now live with how the salvation army of rochester is working to protect the homeless population from the virus.

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* the salvation army says thankfully there hasn't been an outbreak of covid?

"*19 among rochester's homeless population yet..

But the nonprofit does have a plan if that day comes.

Major lisa mueller with the salvation army tells me if anyone shows up with symptoms..

A fever or has tested positive for the virus they'd immediately be sent to a safe quarantine room.

Mueller says that's in partnership with the city.

She also says the nonprofit is working had to prevent an outbreak among the homeless <keeping our showers clean, keeping our building as sanitary as possible, wearing masks and encouraging them for one another because we've told some of our guests we don't want an outbreak here because we don' t want to close.

Then everybody pays the price if we close so we're just being as strict as we can.

> the salvation army's day center is continuing to serve from eight until 4 p?

"* m,.

Monday through friday.

There's food ?

"* showes ?

"* clothing and even case workers available if needed.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe kimt news 3 thank you jessica.

The salvation army wants to remind anyone who visits the day center to make sure they wear a mask to help stop the spread of covid?

"*19.

Let's take a look at the total number of covid?

"*19 cases in your county... over 16?

"* hundred in mower... and well over 2?

"*thousand in cerro goro county .

The minnesota department of health is confirming 3?

"* thousand?

"*93 cases of the virus making for a statewide total of over 184?

"*thousand.

In iowa ?

"* t have now been more than 156?

"* minnesota governor tim walz is announcing a significant expansion in covid?

"*19 testing sites.

He says more than a dozen new testing locations are set to open across the state within the next two weeks.

All of the new sites will offer free testing ?

"* available to anyone ?

"* whether or not they're showing symptoms. exact locations will be announced later this if we don't do the things we know mitigate the spread like masking social distancing, staying home when you're sick, and testing, we know this is the inevidable outcome of where we'll end up tomorrow ?

*- governor walz is set to announce some restrictions to limit the spread of covid?

"*19.

He says the restrictions will bemore targeted than last spring's 51?

"*day stay?

"*at?* new at four?

"*?

"* governor wa annoucing he will convene a special session of the minnesota legislature beginning this thursday, november 12th.

As covid?

"*19 cases, hospitalization s, and deaths climb, governor walz intends to extend the covid?

"*9 peacetime emergency by 30 days to ensure that the state can continue to the biden?

"* harris transition team is getting a head start on it's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

President?

"* elect joe biden ad vice president?

"* elect kamala harris are being briefed by an advisory board today.

Following the meeting ?

"* biden is set to give remarks on his plans to combat the virus and boost the u?

"*s economy.

Some f the leaders on biden's task force ?

"* include former surgen general doctor vivek murthy and rick bright ?

"*?

"* a whistleblower from the trump administration who claims his early warnings about the pandemic were ignored and ultimately led to his removal.

Rochester mayor ?

"* kim norton even making some suggestions for the task force.

You can see from this tweet she recommended michael osterholm?

"*?

"* director of t center for infectious disease research and policy at the university of minnesota.

