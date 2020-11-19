Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Thanksgiving will look different for many this year

Com.

Thanksgiving is only "two" days away.

Many people are preparing food in order to celebrate.

Local businesses are seeing an increase in food orders this year.

News 10's bri shackelford lets us know where you can still get your last minute desserts.

[take pkg incue: "grand traverse pie... outcue: ...standard outcue."

Duration:1:02] pk} grand traverse pie company has been working non-stop over the last several days.

They're making sure everyone has an opportunity to get the pies they want this holiday season.

"you know, this year's been phenomenal so far for thanksgiving.

Its just got to be better, you know i don't have the final numbers yet, but just from what i've seen, and what we're producing, it's better than it's been for the last couple years."

The reason this year has been so busy is due to the pandemic.

General manager steve huddleston says because thanksgiving celebrations are smaller... they've had to stop taking speacilty pie orders.

"you know, i've talked to a lot of people out, plus the customers that are in here, they're going to do small groups.

Or, they're not going to do anything at all with anybody but themselves."

I also went to grandma vera's today in west terre haute.

They're also no longer able to take orders for thanksgiving.

This is because of the amount of orders they have already received.

Reporting from terre haute i'm news 10's bri shackelford.