Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Cyber Monday may be saving some small businesses

This holiday weekend is usally a big weekend for shopping.

Normally many people would flock to stores to start their holiday shopping.

But...this year many people stayed home...and some stores stayed empty.

News 10's bri shackelford tells us what one business has seen and why they are grateful for online shoppers.

At 5 o'clock i told you about how this holiday shopping season looked.

This year many people stayed away from stores on black friday... and mainly went online to do their shopping.

One local business had to adapt this holiday season to ensure their doors remained opened.

[take pkg outcue: able to maintain duration:1:27] store manager of wild rose boutique jane munoz spoke with me today.

She says this year during what would be a busy holiday shopping weekend....they were not seeing a whole lot.

"shop small saturday was not quite as wonderful.

It was our typical saturday, maybe a little buiser, but not as great as we hoped it would be."

She says while it was dissapointing...she still has hope.

Her hope is thanks to the people who shop online.

Earlier in the pandemic wild rose boutique started offering curbside pickup...and online shopping.

Now...munoz says it's their saving grace.

"when we shut down the first time, that was january or april, it helped tremedously.

It kept moral up too.

You see those orders coming in every day and you were like okay people are still shopping, they're still spending money, they're still wanting to support us."

Munoz says the online orders bring in hope.

She tells me this holiday season she leaves work every day and heads to the post office to ship the orders.

She says she's very grateful for all those who have supported the business.

She says without them...she may not have a job.

"so, to know that there are still people out there wanting to shop, and willing to spend a little bit of money, and willing to shop small and local, as opposed to going to the big box stores...it helps a lot with confidence and makes me feel better about going into this christmas season hoping that we'll all be able to maintain."

Maintain."

Munoz says while the future remians uncertain... she believes in people supporting local businesses.

Rondrell, back