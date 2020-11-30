Maryland Small Businesses Rely Heavily On Cyber Monday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Local businesses are relying heavily on Cyber Monday and online sales to get them through the 2020 holiday season.
Lawmakers Consider Emergency COVID Relief Package In ColoradoThe Colorado Legislature convened on Monday in a special session called by Gov. Jared Polis to pass bills offering sales tax relief and state grants to small businesses, tenants and public school..
Local black entrepreneurs on how shopping black-owned businesses on Cyber Monday can make an impactShopping online doesn’t have to be impulsive. To kick off Cyber Monday, 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan spoke to some small, black-owned businesses locally, about the impact shopping can make when it’s..
Small North Texas Businesses Hoping To See Boost With Cyber MondaySmall, local businesses are hoping to see a boost as a critical shopping weekend comes to end with Cyber Monday.