Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland Small Businesses Rely Heavily On Cyber Monday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Maryland Small Businesses Rely Heavily On Cyber Monday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Maryland Small Businesses Rely Heavily On Cyber Monday Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Local businesses are relying heavily on Cyber Monday and online sales to get them through the 2020 holiday season.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers Consider Emergency COVID Relief Package In Colorado [Video]

Lawmakers Consider Emergency COVID Relief Package In Colorado

The Colorado Legislature convened on Monday in a special session called by Gov. Jared Polis to pass bills offering sales tax relief and state grants to small businesses, tenants and public school..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:49Published
Local black entrepreneurs on how shopping black-owned businesses on Cyber Monday can make an impact [Video]

Local black entrepreneurs on how shopping black-owned businesses on Cyber Monday can make an impact

Shopping online doesn’t have to be impulsive. To kick off Cyber Monday, 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan spoke to some small, black-owned businesses locally, about the impact shopping can make when it’s..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:54Published
Small North Texas Businesses Hoping To See Boost With Cyber Monday [Video]

Small North Texas Businesses Hoping To See Boost With Cyber Monday

Small, local businesses are hoping to see a boost as a critical shopping weekend comes to end with Cyber Monday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:31Published