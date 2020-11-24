Trump finally gives a green signal, Jo Biden's transition as US President begins|Oneindia News

Finally some signs of truce between US President Donald Trump and the President elect Joe Biden as it emerged that Trump called on his agencies to cooperate.

This paves the way for a smooth transition.

The General Services Administration acknowledged Joe Biden as the apparent winner of the presidential election on Monday.

Despite this, Trump said he would continue to contest the outcome of the election.

The designation triggers a formal transition process, giving Biden and his team access to current agency officials, briefing books and other government resources, including some $6 million in funding.

For weeks, the Biden transition team has worked informally to establish a new administration, including assembling a coronavirus task force and consulting with public health officials outside of the federal government.

