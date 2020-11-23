Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots.

HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate.

He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue.

Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

AP Top Stories December 15 A

 Here are the top stories for Tuesday, December 15th: Biden says democracy has prevailed; Vaccinations against COVID-19 begin; Bombing and shooting attack in..
USATODAY.com
McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden [Video]

McConnell congratulates President-elect Biden

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

US election: Top Republican Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden

 US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell breaks weeks of silence over the outcome of the election.
BBC News

Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for election win

 In a 10-minute speech, McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.
USATODAY.com

McConnell acknowledges Biden as president-elect for first time

 The Senate majority leader acknowledged Biden's victory after the Electoral College voted on Monday.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out [Video]

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out

US Attorney General William Barr is stepping down on December 23. The Attorney General sent a resignation letter to Pres. Donald Trump. "Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted. The news comes after Barr disputed Trump's assertion that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Barr has remained loyal to Trump, heaping praise on his way out. "You built the strongest, most resilient economy in American history."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Trump uses Georgia Senate race to raise money for his own PAC

 The president has been soliciting donations that purport to help Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their runoff elections.
CBS News

Attorney General William Barr to resign before Christmas

 Attorney General William Barr is resigning and plans to step down on December 23. While the attorney general has been a loyal defender of President Trump a..
CBS News

Senator Mitt Romney on Electoral College vote, COVID-19 relief bill negotiations

 Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Electoral College vote and President Trump's legal battles. Romney is also working..
CBS News

John Kerry John Kerry 68th U.S. Secretary of State

Biden’s Iowa Bus Tour Is Headed for a D.C. Reunion

 A year ago, Joe Biden was on a grim bus tour through Iowa, joined by many old friends, including Tom Vilsack and John Kerry. Now Mr. Biden wants to bring some of..
NYTimes.com
US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities" [Video]

US Presidential transition: "John Kerry's nomination means that the environment is elevated among the priorities"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:18Published
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines [Video]

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

HuffPost American online news aggregator and blog

A Third Of Kids With COVID-19 Are Asymptomatic [Video]

A Third Of Kids With COVID-19 Are Asymptomatic

One of the few bright spots of the coronavirus pandemic has been among children. Although severe illness and death have occurred, most children are spared the most serious outcomes. Studies have shown that nearly 1/3 of kids with the virus have no symptoms at all. The latter group has been of particular interest to researchers and policymakers, reports HuffPost. Scientists have long sought to quantify how many children are asymptomatic, or “silent carriers”.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19 Antibodies Found In US Blood Samples From Early January 2020 [Video]

COVID-19 Antibodies Found In US Blood Samples From Early January 2020

The coronavirus was likely in the U.S. as early as mid-December 2019. This is roughly a month before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed. A study was taken of blood samples from 7,389 routine donations to the American Red Cross. The donations were collected between Dec. 13, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020. The study found evidence of COVID-19 antibodies in 106 specimens, according to HuffPost.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Psychologists Hereby Offer Their Permission To Put Up Your Holiday Decorations Now [Video]

Psychologists Hereby Offer Their Permission To Put Up Your Holiday Decorations Now

Just like not wearing white shoes after Labor Day, another American unwritten rule is to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating for the December holidays. But according to HuffPost, people seem to be breaking with tradition in 2020 and are putting up their decorations early. Mental health experts say that could be a very good thing. As many of our beloved holiday traditions may be on pause because of COVID-19, decorating is one way we can safely and healthfully lift our spirits.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
COVID-19 May Lead To Mental Health Disorders [Video]

COVID-19 May Lead To Mental Health Disorders

COVID-19 already has been linked to an assortment of alarming long-term physical health effects. Now a new study illuminates what the virus can also do to a person’s brain, says HuffPost. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 are at a greater risk of developing mental health disorders. The data shows 1 in 5 surviving patients will get a mental health diagnosis within roughly three months of infection. The most common conditions experts have seen include PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Incoming US envoy Kerry vows to seek greater climate goals

Wilmington, United States (AFP) Nov 24, 2020 Incoming US climate envoy John Kerry called Tuesday...
Terra Daily - Published

Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy

John Kerry, one of the leading architects of the Paris climate agreement, is getting one more chance...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


John Kerry, who signed Paris accord for US, is Biden's climate envoy

Former secretary of state John Kerry helped broker the landmark Paris Agreement and signed it on...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador [Video]

Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador

Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. This is according to a report from The Times of London. McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
'America is back': Biden introduces team to world [Video]

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks [Video]

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:59Published