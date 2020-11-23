Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.
US Attorney General William Barr is stepping down on December 23. The Attorney General sent a resignation letter to Pres. Donald Trump. "Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted. The news comes after Barr disputed Trump's assertion that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Barr has remained loyal to Trump, heaping praise on his way out. "You built the strongest, most resilient economy in American history."
One of the few bright spots of the coronavirus pandemic has been among children. Although severe illness and death have occurred, most children are spared the most serious outcomes. Studies have shown that nearly 1/3 of kids with the virus have no symptoms at all. The latter group has been of particular interest to researchers and policymakers, reports HuffPost. Scientists have long sought to quantify how many children are asymptomatic, or “silent carriers”.
The coronavirus was likely in the U.S. as early as mid-December 2019. This is roughly a month before the first COVID-19 case was confirmed. A study was taken of blood samples from 7,389 routine donations to the American Red Cross. The donations were collected between Dec. 13, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020. The study found evidence of COVID-19 antibodies in 106 specimens, according to HuffPost.
Just like not wearing white shoes after Labor Day, another American unwritten rule is to wait until after Thanksgiving to start decorating for the December holidays. But according to HuffPost, people seem to be breaking with tradition in 2020 and are putting up their decorations early. Mental health experts say that could be a very good thing. As many of our beloved holiday traditions may be on pause because of COVID-19, decorating is one way we can safely and healthfully lift our spirits.
COVID-19 already has been linked to an assortment of alarming long-term physical health effects. Now a new study illuminates what the virus can also do to a person’s brain, says HuffPost. Those diagnosed with COVID-19 are at a greater risk of developing mental health disorders. The data shows 1 in 5 surviving patients will get a mental health diagnosis within roughly three months of infection. The most common conditions experts have seen include PTSD, anxiety, and depression.
Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. This is according to a report from The Times of London. McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain..