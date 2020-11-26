Donald Trump says for the first time that he will leave White House on one condition | Oneindia News

Global  
 

After Trump called on his agencies to cooperate, paving the way for a smooth transition.

Now Trump has said for the first time that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed the winner of the US election, even as claims the votes were rigged.

When asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College confirmed Biden's victory, Trump said, "Certainly I will.

And you know that." But "if they do, they made a mistake," he said, adding, "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede.

I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and (January) 20th.

#DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #USPresidentialPolls


