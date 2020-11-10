Global  
 

Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’

President-elect Joe Biden says the White House’s refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is “not of much consequence.”


Biden says Trump's refusal to concede is an 'embarrassment' [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he thinks it is an "embarrassment" that President Donald Trump has not conceded the election.

Biden Assembles Coronavirus Task Force; Transition Held Up By Trump Administration [Video]

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims [Video]

Natalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)

