Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump, ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’
Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump, ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’
President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the election results during a news conference on Monday.
