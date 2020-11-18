Global  
 

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump, ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’

President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the election results during a news conference on Monday.


