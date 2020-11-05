Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Secretary of State: Votes will be recounted

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Georgia Secretary of State: Votes will be recounted

Georgia Secretary of State: Votes will be recounted

Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early on Fridayas vote counting continued, with little more than 900 votes separating thecandidates after about five million votes were cast in the state.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Social networks solved their 2016 election problems, but their 2020 problems are bigger

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

As many predicted it would, the outcome of the 2020 election is taking many days to determine. A surge of..
The Verge
PM has "every confidence" in US constitution [Video]

PM has "every confidence" in US constitution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

Klobuchar: Some in GOP "not questioning" ballots in states they won

 "I don't think we should be surprised that Donald Trump is filing a bunch of frivolous lawsuits," Klobuchar said.
CBS News

‘Stop the Steal’ spreads across the internet after infecting Facebook

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In the wake of a Facebook ban and dimming electoral hopes for President Trump, the “Stop the Steal”..
The Verge

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update

 He said earlier the state is headed toward a recount.
CBS News

Georgia secretary of state says state heading for a recount

 Based on how close the vote count is, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday there will be a recount in the Peach State. Watch the full..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi [Video]

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning (November 6) said it was "clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House" as ballots continued to be counted in key battleground states.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Pelosi calls Biden "president-elect" before the results are in

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Joe Biden as "President-elect Biden" during her news briefing Friday, though the outcome of the election remained up in..
CBS News

'Here we go guys!' Joe Biden supporters await news at Wilmington tailgate gathering

 With Joe Biden on the cusp of a presidential victory Friday, his supporters gathered in his hometown of Wilmington with signs and American flags.
USATODAY.com

Ballots still being counted in Nevada and Arizona as Trump launches legal challenges

 Votes continued to be tallied in Nevada and Arizona, two key states in the presidential race that are leaning towards Joe Biden. CBS News campaign reporter Alex..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Georgia to Will Recount Presidential Vote

Georgia's secretary of state said Friday that there will be a recount of votes from the election in...
Newsmax - Published

Georgia secretary of state says 'there will be a recount' due to the razor-thin margin in election count

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday that "there will be a recount in Georgia"...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


No Decision in Pennsylvania, Georgia Before Thursday

Officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania said Wednesday that vote counting would continue until at least...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State [Video]

'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in Georgia [Video]

Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in Georgia

Overnight, Joe Biden took the lead in the state of Georgia. He was ahead of President Trump by 917 votes.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:50Published
Biden takes lead over Trump in Georgia [Video]

Biden takes lead over Trump in Georgia

Biden takes lead over Trump in Georgia

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:42Published