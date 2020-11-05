Georgia Secretary of State: Votes will be recounted
Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early on Fridayas vote counting continued, with little more than 900 votes separating thecandidates after about five million votes were cast in the state.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election.
Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small..