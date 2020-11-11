'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

Global  
 

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov.

3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

“I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie.” Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who calls himself a proud supporter of President Donald Trump, confirmed on Friday that his preferred candidate did not win the state’s electoral votes after Georgia conducted a six-day, painstaking hand recount of ballots cast in the November 3rd presidential election.

The audit, launched after unofficial results showed President-elect Joe Biden leading Trump by about 14,000 votes, ended with Biden winning by 12,284 votes, according to data from Raffensperger's office – marking the first time a Democrat has flipped Georgia blue since 1992.

“The numbers reflect the verdict of the people.” Raffensperger formally certified Biden's victory on Friday.

Trump has claimed without evidence that there were widespread irregularities and fraud in Georgia and other states he lost to Biden.

Friday’s recount result dealt yet another blow to Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the election.

Meanwhile, the state's two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who both face runoff elections in January, joined with Trump in accusing Raffensperger, without evidence, of overseeing a flawed election, and last week ruffled party feathers in Georgia by jointly calling for Raffensperger’s resignation.

Their Senate races are key to the federal government’s balance of power, as losses by both would put Democrats in control of the chamber and able to push Biden’s legislative agenda through Congress.

Vice President Mike Pence headed to Georgia Friday in an attempt to shore up support for Perdue and Loeffler against respective Democratic opponents Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

With Trump no longer on the ballot, Republicans and Democrats face challenges getting large numbers of voters to the polls in January.




