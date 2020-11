Recount over. Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia

DURINGTHE WEEK-LONG RECOUNT,OFFICIALS IN FOUR COUNTIESFOUND NEW BATCHES OF VOTESTHAT EITHER WERE NOT COUNTEDON ELECTION DAY OR NOTPROPERLY TRANSMITTED FORTALLYING

A SLIGHTDROP FROM THE NEARLY 14-THOUSAND VOTES HE WASPREVIOUSLY LEADING BY.

Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Georgia, as media reports say Donald Trump is considering...

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the US state of Georgia, the state's officials confirmed after...