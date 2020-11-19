Global  
 

Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:02s - Published
A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes.

After the recount in Milwaukee County, Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast.

Overall, Biden gained 257 votes to Trump's 125.

Trump's campaign had demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties, after losing Wisconsin to Biden by over 20,000 votes.

The two recounts will cost the Trump campaign $3 million.

Overall, Biden won the Nov.

3 U.S. presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes - many more than the 270 needed for victory - to Trump's 232.

Biden also leads by more than six million in the popular vote tally.

The Trump campaign is still expected to mount a legal challenge to the overall result in Wisconsin, but time is running out.

The state is due to certify its presidential result on Tuesday.




