Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the hand recount on Wednesday.

With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, via Politico.

Nearly 5 million votes were cast in Georgia.

President-elect Joe Biden leads by just over 14,000 votes in the state.

It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, via Politico.

The state has an upcoming vote certification deadline of Nov.

20.

Republican Georgia senators have called on Raffensperger to resign, making unsubstantiated claims about voting irregularities during the election.

Raffensperger has stated that he will not resign