Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.

The state is expected to certify the results Friday morning.

Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can request a recount within two business days.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger released a statement on Thursday.

Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, via statement.

This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, via statement.

According to Raffensperger's office, most counties saw no change in their final tally.

The highest error rate was .73%.

Data released Thursday saw 496 votes going to Trump, reducing Biden's lead from 12,780 to 12,284.

Trump has now shifted his focus to challenge vote certification in Michigan