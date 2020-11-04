Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

Biden Flips Wisconsin, , Trump Campaign Calls for Recount.

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

When the state was officially called for Biden by the Associated Press, .

The former vice president was leading by less than a percentage point.

Wisconsin law specifies that a recount can be called if the leading margin percentage is less than one point.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien stated that the president's campaign would request a recount "immediately.".

The president is well within the threshold to demand a recount, Bill Stepien, Trump Campaign Manager, via 'The New York Times'.

Trump will likely be required to pay for the recount, which could cost as much as $3 million.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker on Trump campaign's calls for a recount

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Trump campaign's...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after presumptive Biden victory

Another state being contested by the Trump campaign is Wisconsin, which Joe Biden flipped back to...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJerusalem Post


BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Says They Are Requesting Recount in Wisconsin

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced in a Wednesday statement that they will be requesting a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News



Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign Shuts Down 'Voter Fraud Hotline' After TikTokkers Flood It With Prank Calls [Video]

Trump Campaign Shuts Down 'Voter Fraud Hotline' After TikTokkers Flood It With Prank Calls

After Joe Biden was named US President-elect, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign swung into action, determined to reverse the outcome. One of its efforts was to set up a 'voter fraud..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review [Video]

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election [Video]

Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election

Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election . President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world. But high profile Republican leaders have yet to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published