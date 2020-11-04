Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

When the state was officially called for Biden by the Associated Press, .

The former vice president was leading by less than a percentage point.

Wisconsin law specifies that a recount can be called if the leading margin percentage is less than one point.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien stated that the president's campaign would request a recount "immediately.".

The president is well within the threshold to demand a recount, Bill Stepien, Trump Campaign Manager, via 'The New York Times'.

Trump will likely be required to pay for the recount, which could cost as much as $3 million.