Georgia election to confirm handcount
The State of Georgia is expected to certify their election results by tomorrow.
They had to hand recount approximately five million votes.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones makes an appearance at 'Stop the steal' rally in GeorgiaConspiracy theorist Alex Jones was seen outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta at a "Stop the steal" rally on Wednesday (November 18).
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election lossPresident Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election..