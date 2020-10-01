Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp for re-election.

According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord just weeks before two critical US Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Trump's call-in interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo was his first major television interview since the election Trump harshly criticized both Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger for utilizing Dominion voting machines in the state.

The governor has done nothing.

I'm ashamed that I endorsed him.

President Donald J.

Trump Interview with Maria Bartiromo, Fox Business News