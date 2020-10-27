President Trump weighs in on SCOTUS decision

Global  
 

President Trump spoke out on the Supreme Courts decision to allow ballots to arrive past election day.

The President says it is ridiculous.

ACCEPT MAIL-IN VOTES AFTERELECTION DAY IF THEY AREPOSTMARKED BY TOMORROW.THOSE STATES CAN RECIEVE BALLOTSPAST TOMORROW, BECAUSE OF ASUPREME COURT RULING.

AND THEPRESIDENT IS NOT HAPPY WITH THATRULING.HE TOLD REPORTERS... THEDECISION IS RIDICULOUS.

HEACTUALLY SAYS THE DECISION ISDANGEROUS, SAYING SOME STATESWILL STILL BE TABULATING, WHILETHE REST OF THE WORLD WAITS TOFIND OUT THE DECISION.

HEFINISHED HIS STATEMENT ON THECOURT RULING WITH THIS.And I don’t think it’s fairthat we have to wait a longperiod of time after telection.

If people wanted toget their ballots in, theyshould have gotten their ballotsin long before that, a longtime.

They don’t have to puttheir ballots in the same day.They could’ve put their ball




