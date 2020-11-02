Thunderbirds do flyover as they head north
Look up to the sky today and you might catch a glimpse of the Thunderbirds as they will be doing a flyover as they return home from a show in Florida.
The flyover is will start above the South Point Hotel and Casino and head north.
