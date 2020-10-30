Global  
 

Buffett Won't Endorse Biden

Warren Buffett has a history of endorsing candidates for President.

He's endorsed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Yet, Business Insider reports that Buffett has not endorsed Joe Biden.

The billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO has defended his right to take a political stance.

He may be worried about angry customers, or disgruntled employees, if he takes a side in this election.


