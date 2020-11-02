Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 minute ago

Incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb, alongside Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana Senator Todd Young, made a pit stop in Evansville on Monday.

Holcomb Visits Evansville in Final Stretch of Campaign Trail

And as election day nears tomorrow --- like many candidates across the country -- gov.

Holcomb is making his last appeal to indna voters with a plan to stop in the rivercity later this morning.

44news reporter marisa patwa is live in evansville with the details.

Marisa?

Good morning tommy and lauren.

Yes not only is gov.

Eric holcomb going to be in evansville in just a few short hours, but hel also be joined by lt.

Gov suzanne crouch and sen.

Todd young.

And all three politicians have been busy the last week -- campaigning across the state on friday, the lt.

Governor was in terra haute, meeting with the fire a and police departments as they welcomed new cadets.

She is running with gov.

Holcomb once again -- who is being challenged by libretain donald rainwater and former state health commissioner, democrat woodrow meyers, who also visited evansville in august.

While linda lawson, who is running alongside meyers as lt.

Governor also made a stop in boonville at a women voter rally in october.

Key issues in that race include gun rights, teacher pay, the environment, taxes and tackling the pandemic.

Senator young is still in the middle of serving a six year term after being elected in 2016.

And he has made waves --- introducing amy coney barret on the first day of the senate judiciary committee hearings to confirm her as a supreme court justice --- with fellow senator mike braun.

All three are slated to also make visits to jeffersonville and columbus later this afternoon.

All three are slated to also make visits to jeffersonville and columbus later this afternoon. Now due to safety concerns the governor office is not releasing the location of the event here, but 44news will be there to get the exclusive details

Reporting live in evansville marisa patwa 44news the governor's race in the hoosier state is big on the indiana ballot.

Governor eric holcomb -- keeping a steady lead on his opponents.

Right now -- polls indicate -- the incumbent holds almost 50- percent of the votes.... democrat woody meyers trails with roughly a quarter of votes and libertarian donald rainwater has about 15 percent of hoosier votes.